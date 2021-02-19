Questlove to direct documentary about funk icon Sly Stone

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will direct a documentary about funk icon Sly Stone, it was announced Friday by MRC Non-Fiction. The currently untitled film will be executive produced by Common.

"It goes beyond saying that Sly's creative legacy is in my DNA....it's a black musician's blueprint," the Roots drummer said in a statement. "To be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me."

Stone was the frontman of the hugely influential Sly and the Family Stone, whose hits included 1968's "Dance To The Music" and the same year's "Everyday People."

Questlove recently directed Summer of Soul (... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) which won the Documentary Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

MRC Non-Fiction was responsible for another Sundance documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which is directed by Edgar Wright and details the career of the band Sparks.