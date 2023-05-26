Quentin Tarantino blasts streaming movies: 'It's almost like they don't exist'

Quentin Tarantino is the latest A-list director to decry what the streaming business is doing to the film industry.

Speaking with Deadline from the Cannes Film Festival, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood explained how the advent of films on streaming influenced his decision to retire.

"I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, 'OK, that's enough,'" he told Deadline film columnist Baz Bamigboye. "And I don't like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns."

US director Quentin Tarantino arrives on October 19, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome to attend a Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in his honour during the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) Quentin Tarantino | Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Tarantino went on to say that, in his opinion, true movies are released in theaters before they "eventually get to television." The director said that he will likely make his final film, reportedly called The Movie Critic, with Sony studios "because they're the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It's not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats."

Like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Christopher Nolan before him, Tarantino thinks the streaming industry is devaluing the artistic value of filmmaking. "I mean, and I'm not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them," he told Deadline. "Well, good for him that he's making so much money. But those movies don't exist in the zeitgeist. It's almost like they don't even exist."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.