Quentin Tarantino might write novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is possibly gearing up to pen a novelization of his most recent movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino made the announcement on the Pure Cinema podcast after being asked if he had ever thought about writing book versions of his own movies.

"I hadn't thought about that until recently," said the director. "But now I'm thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelization to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has grossed $142 million at the domestic box office and $374 million globally, making it Tarantino's second most successful film after 2012's Django Unchained. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as fictional TV actor Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt as his stuntman-cum-gopher Cliff Booth, and Margot Robbie as the real-life actress Sharon Tate.

Tarantino previously discussed the possibility of directing a TV version of Bounty Law, the western show on which DiCaprio's character appears in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half," the director told Deadline. "It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. I’d liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there’s a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I’ll do them, and I will direct all of them.”

