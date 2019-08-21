Quentin Tarantino's most memorable characters, ranked

Through nine movies (and True Romance, which he wrote but didn’t direct), Quentin Tarantino has created worlds and characters unlike any other. It doesn’t matter if it’s a revenge-seeking assassin, an aging actor facing his Hollywood mortality, or an SS officer known as The Jew Hunter, the filmmaker puts you through the ringer with these people and makes sure you will never forget it. With the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the 10th anniversary of Inglourious Basterds, EW is ranking his 10 most memorable characters. This is not to be confused with our list of his best frequent collaborators or his best characters, considering memorable and best are two very different things.