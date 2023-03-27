Jamie Foxx surprised Quentin Tarantino at a Q&A over the weekend, serenading his former director with an appropriately R-rated rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song.

Tarantino spent the weekend on stage at the U.K.'s famed London Palladium, where his friend and fellow filmmaker Edgar Wright interviewed him about his new book, Cinema Speculation. Audience members speculating that Wright had something, or someone, up his sleeve to commemorate Tarantino's 60th birthday on Monday were proven correct when the Hot Fuzz director introduced Foxx to the stage. The Django star led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" and managed to slip one of the director's favorite words into the tune: "motherf---er."

Foxx has worked with both Tarantino and Wright. Tarantino cast the Ray Oscar-winner as the titular character in 2012's Django Unchained, while Wright chose him to portray a bank robber named Bats in his 2017 action-comedy Baby Driver.

Tarantino became friends with Wright after seeing and loving his 2004 horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead. The British director subsequently directed a trailer for the nonexistent film Don't, which Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez included in their 2007 portmanteau film Grindhouse.

On Monday, Wright posted footage of Foxx performing "Happy Birthday" to Tarantino on Instagram.

"Love you QT," Wright wrote in an accompanying note. "Feel lucky and proud to be your amigo and to have talked movies for nearly 20 years now. Here's to (at least) 20 more! X"

Watch Foxx's performance below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.