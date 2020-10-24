Quentin Tarantino gives us his Halloween movie-watching recommendation

There are few Oscar-winning auteurs who have seen as many messed-up horror movies as Quentin Tarantino. So, when yours truly had the pleasure of moderating a PaleyFest panel with Tarantino and Eli Roth about season 2 of the latter's History of Horror show I took the opportunity to ask the Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director which cinematic tale of terror he would recommend people check out this Halloween.

His answer was a recent-for-QT discovery from the '70s called Devil Times Five (AKA People Toys), a story of murderous youngsters whose cast included child actor — and later pop star-heartthrob — Leif Garrett.

"Leif Garrett is the leader of these killer kids," said Tarantino. "And Leif Garrett gives an amazing performance in this film? It's terrific and it's really 'f'-ed up in a big way but that's what makes it great. It blew me away. I was like, wow, this is amazing! I've heard about it forever, because it played the drive-in circuit on the lower half of double features for years. Finally, I watched it, and I was like, wow, this is terrific!"

You can see the whole PaleyFest panel over at Yahoo. Eli Roth's History of Horror screens on AMC Saturday nights.

Watch the — actually rather disturbing — trailer for Devil Times Five above.

