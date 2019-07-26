The Delightful Ten: Quentin Tarantino's greatest frequent collaborators, ranked

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Quentin Tarantino and a lot of amazing actors. Many of the best filmmakers have found that one star they love to work with and, as a result, keep going back to. It’s the same for Tarantino, but with an always-growing group of rotating players. For example, in 2015’s The Hateful Eight, six of the “hateful” eight had previously appeared in at least one of the director’s prior films. And two of those eight have been with Tarantino since the beginning, dating back to his debut with 1992’s classic Reservoir Dogs. With the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt join the recurring team, meaning there’s no better time to rank the director’s frequent collaborators based on their performances in his films.