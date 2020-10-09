Quentin Tarantino talks King Kong in Eli Roth's History of Horror clip

Think the real-life scares of 2020 have in any way diminished filmmaker Eli Roth's love for the horror genre? Think again!

"In times of terror, people want to be terrified," says Roth, whose directorial credits include Cabin Fever and the Hostel movies. "I think all of us are dealing with this loss of control and horror movies really give you a platform to deal with it. They give you a safe place to vent. I mean, I watched Contagion right away. It feels good to get scared and then let it out of your system. I actually feel better after watching a terrifying horror film."

The filmmaker's love for the genre is fully evidenced in his AMC show Eli Roth's History of Horror, season 2 of which premieres Oct. 10. Season 1 featured episodes about vampires, zombies, and a two-parter about slasher films. What has Roth scared up for season 2?

"We could go a little deeper this season," says Roth. "We get into killer kids — or 'chilling children,' as we called them. We got to go into witches and body horror. We have a whole monster episode. We go into houses of hell. And then I have one called the 'Nightmare Nine.' They were just films I wanted to cover. We get into Pieces and Cannibal Holocaust. So, it’s really really fun."

The season 2 guestlist includes directors Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Ari Aster (Midsommar), as well as Roth's friend and fellow diehard movie enthusiast Quentin Tarantino.

"He called me last night about one thing, by the end of the conversation we’d probably spent 45-50 minutes talking about the supporting cast of Caddyshack and Porky's," says Roth. "We just went down a rabbit hole."

Extended interviews with guests like the late Lost Boys director Joel Schumacher and actress Megan Fox can be heard on the show's accompanying podcast.

"We interviewed Joel for our vampires episode," says Roth. "I love Joel so much. I had known him a little bit and I just adored him, he was such a sweet and beloved person. We got him twice and we were able to combine both of those interviews into one podcast. There’s an amazing interview with Megan Fox talking about Jennifer’s Body. She was such an open book, she just let it all out about how the film was trashed at the time it came out, but over the years it’s really become beloved by fans. There’s some fantastic conversations."

Season 2 of Eli Roth's History of Horror premieres on AMC, Oct. 10. Exclusively watch a clip of Quentin Tarantino talking about King Kong on the season's second episode above.

