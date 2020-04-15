Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s sexually fluid dating life inspires Netflix rom-com

Antoni Porowski might be more known for helping others on Queer Eye, but soon his own life will be mined for a new Netflix rom-com.

The chef and TV personality is teaming up with black-ish creator Kenya Barris for Girls & Boys, a feature that's loosely based on Porowski's real-life dating experience as a sexually fluid man, per The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news on Tuesday.

Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, who were behind Hulu's 2019 rom-com Plus One with Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, will write the script. Their other credits include writing for Hulu's comedy series PEN15, which also stars Erskine.

Along with Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, Porowski makes up Queer Eye's Fab Five. The group's lifestyle makeover series recently got renewed for a sixth season, and season 5 is set to launch globally this summer on Netflix.

Porowski also recently launched a new Instagram TV series, called Quar Eye, where he shares video recipes tailored for people in quarantine. The food and wine expert isn't the only busy bee in the bunch, however, as France just launched his Netflix series Next in Fashion, Brown appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Van Ness published a memoir and embarked on a tour.

Meanwhile, Barris' upcoming gigs include writing the screenplays for the Coming to America sequel and Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake.

