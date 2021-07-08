In the upcoming crime comedy, the Good Place actresses go to a very bad place.

Queenpins first look: Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste take couponing to a new extreme

The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have reunited to break bad together in the upcoming film Queenpins.

From STX Entertainment, the studio that brought audiences Hustlers, comes another Robin Hood tale based on the true story of two suburban women who started an illegal coupon club scheme.

As seen in the trailer, which dropped Thursday morning, Bell plays discontented housewife Connie Kaminski, who is best friends with Howell-Baptiste's JoJo Johnson, a wishful vlogger. Together, the duo bond over their hobby of extreme couponing, but their ambitions start to spiral out of control after they write a sternly worded letter of complaint that convinces a conglomerate to send them dozens of freebies.

Queenpins Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as JoJo Johnson in 'Queenpins' | Credit: Courtesy STX Films

The small win takes them down a dangerous road, inspiring them to start their own counterfeit coupon ring and scam millions of dollars from mega-corporations, securing sweet deals for legions of fellow coupon enthusiasts.

Queenpins Paul Walter Hauser as Ken Miller and Vince Vaughn as Simon Kilmurry in 'Queenpins' | Credit: Courtesy STX Films

As the money pours in, a sad-sack loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) and a driven U.S. postal inspector (Vince Vaughn) get suspicious and begin to pursue the pair to end the Queenpins' reign.

Queenpins Kirby Howell-Baptiste as JoJo Johnson, Bebe Rexha as Tempe Tina, and Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski in 'Queenpins' | Credit: Courtesy STX Films

Written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, the comedy also stars Joel McHale and pop star Bebe Rexha.

Queenpins The poster for QUEENPINS, out September 10. | Credit: Courtesy STX Films

Queenpins hits theaters Sept. 10 and will stream on Paramount+ following its theatrical release. See the full trailer and first-look photos above.