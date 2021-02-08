Queen Latifah's best performances

Fans may know Queen Latifah from her days as a rapper and singer, or one of her many hit TV/film projects to date. But it all began on the acting front for her with the ‘90s hit Living Single, a comedy series that followed the lives of four professional Black women living in Brooklyn, N.Y., which was often unfairly compared to Friends. Latifah played Khadijah, an entrepreneur who started her own magazine where she worked alongside her cousin and roommate Synclaire (Kim Coles). At the time, Latifah and her costars — Coles, Kim Fields, and Erika Alexander — boldly proved there was a need for stories about successful women, specifically Black women. Not only did the show serve as a showcase for Latifah's comedic timing, but Latifah through Kadijah inspired countless young Black women and women of color to not only work hard and dream big, but to remember the importance of lifting up your friends while celebrating each other’s successes.

There were talented men on the series, too, including John Henton and Terrence 'T.C.' Carson, but the focus of Living Single— a precursor to Sex and the City — was always on the ladies. —Rosy Cordero

