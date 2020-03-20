When self-isolating during a global pandemic, you get a different perspective on familiar movies. The mundane can become exotic when so many of the things we take for granted are suddenly off-limits. Here are 10 ever re-watchable classics that are even more captivating when on lockdown during the coronavirus era.

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is always fantastic re-watch and now it’s scarier than ever — just look how crowded Amity Beach is! It’s wall to wall with tourists from all over the East Coast not practicing any social distancing at all. There is also a shark somewhere. Alternate packed-beaches pick: 2012’s Spring Breakers.

Image zoom Everett Collection

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s mob drama is propulsive viewing no matter how many times you see it, and it now packs an extra nostalgic punch as the film is stuffed with restaurant scenes. The Copacabana is just so wonderfully ... open for business. Alternate pick: 1994’s equally restaurant-y Pulp Fiction.

Image zoom Warner Brothers/Everett Collection

Mean Girls (2004)

School is back in session in the Tina Fey-written comedy classic where the biggest problems are high school popularity and math tests — and not one person is accusing these teens of being asymptomatic super-spreaders. Alternate high school pick: 1995’s blissful Clueless.

Image zoom Paramount/Everett Collection

Rudy (1993)

Hey, remember sports? The 1993 weeper has plenty of sportsball action with teams sweatily huddled and stadiums full of fans. Alternate sports pick: 2015’s winsome Rocky sequel Creed.

Image zoom TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection

Apropos of nothing, this what happens when you watch Rudy when your dog is also named Rudy:

Casablanca (1942)

This classic romance never gets old, and it’s mainly set in a crowded bar serving cocktails without a care in the world (except for, you know, a war). Alternate bar-movie: 1989’s guilty pleasure Road House.

Image zoom Embassy Pictures/Getty Images

Trainspotting (1996)

In addition to an incredible soundtrack and Danny Boyle’s kinetic direction, the heroin drama is one of the grubbiest, filthiest movies of all time where nobody ever cares about washing their hands (not even after climbing out of a toilet). Alternate anti-hygiene choice: 1999’s Fight Club.

Image zoom Miramax

Bridesmaids (2011)

At a time when weddings are getting canceled and hookups are fraught with peril, here's one of the best comedies ever made that has a bit of both. Alternate sex-and-weddings pick: 2005's Wedding Crashers.

Image zoom Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

The Mist (2007)

Frank Darabont’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story isn’t on the same level as other titles on this list (and its ending isn't exactly uplifting). But it’s still a fun diversion and nearly the whole film is set in a grocery store — and its shelves are totally stuffed with products; they even have toilet paper. Alternate grocery-store pick: 2016's raunchy animated comedy Sausage Party.

Image zoom Weinstein Company

Airplane! (1980)

The bonkers comedy classic is set almost entirely on packed commercial jetliner full of people traveling and not one person is wearing a mask or worried about a contagion. Alternate wacky travel comedy pick: 1983's Vacation.

Image zoom Paramount

Casino Royale (2006)

Were your vacation plans disrupted? Are you bummed No Time To Die was pushed back to November? Here you can get your Daniel Craig-as-Bond fix and globetrot to scenic locations — Uganda, Madagascar, the Bahamas, Montenegro, Miami, Venice, London! — with no screenings or quarantines. Alternate globe-hopping Bond movie choice: 1964's Goldfinger.

Image zoom Sony Pictures/Everett Collection

Any Concert Movie

Image zoom PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Some that are considered the best include Led Zepplin's The Song Remains the Same, Justin Timberlake's Justin Timberlake + The Tennesee Kids, Michael Jackson's This Is It, Nirvana's Live at Paramount, Prince's Sign O' the Times, Rolling Stone's Shine a Light, Talking Head's Stop Making Sense and U2's Rattle and Hum. But pretty much any of them are going to have copious crowd shots showing a sea of real-life humanity jam-packed together singing joyfully with their mouths wide open, sharing each others' breaths, not caring at all. As it should be, and will someday be again.

