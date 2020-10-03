Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Star Wars crossword and other puzzles from the October issue

Who becomes an ally of the Resistance in The Force Awakens? What is the name of the organization of Jedi Knights in the New Jedi Order? Solve the crossword from our October issue, you must, if you consider yourself a knowledgeable fan of all things related to Star Wars. The answer key is below. You can also find out how well you did on our Sarah Paulson-themed Role Play and Fast & Furious-inspired Jumble Book puzzles.