Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Harry Potter crossword and other puzzles from the May issue
Advertisement
Warner Bros.
Do you know your Hufflepuffs from your Gryffindors? Your elves from your goblins? EW tested all this and more in a Harry Potter-themed crossword in our May issue. See how you did in the answer key below, and also check out how you fared on our Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?-themed Role Play and Star Wars-based Jumble Book puzzles.
Crossword
Role Play
1. Terry Crews
The Jumble Book
Q: What happens when two Jedi team up?
Falcon
Droid
Rebels
Jango
A: They... Join Forces
Related content:
Comments