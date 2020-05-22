Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Harry Potter crossword and other puzzles from the May issue

By Lauren Huff
May 22, 2020 at 06:10 PM EDT
Rupert Grint (L), Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Warner Bros.

Do you know your Hufflepuffs from your Gryffindors? Your elves from your goblins? EW tested all this and more in a Harry Potter-themed crossword in our May issue. See how you did in the answer key below, and also check out how you fared on our Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?-themed Role Play and Star Wars-based Jumble Book puzzles.

Crossword

Role Play

1. Terry Crews

2. Meredith Vieira

3. Regis Philbin

4. Chris Harrison

The Jumble Book

Q: What happens when two Jedi team up?

Falcon

Droid

Rebels

Jango

A: They... Join Forces

