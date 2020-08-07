Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Stephen King crossword and other puzzles from the July issue
Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.
What type of dog is the killer canine in Cujo? What is Stephen King's pen name? Only the biggest King fans can solve the crossword from our July issue, which is all about the life and works of the master of horror. To find out how you did, check out the answer key below, and also see how you fared on our Jim Carrey-themed Role Play and Dwight Schrute-inspired Jumble Book puzzles.
Crossword
EW
Role Play
- Andy Kaufman (Man on the Moon)
- Count Olaf (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events)
- Dr. Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Ace Ventura (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective)
The Jumble Book
Q: What happened to Dwight Schrute when he fell in love?
Boss
Kevin
Temp
Creed
Paper
A: His heart skipped a beet
