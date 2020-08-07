Endgames: See the answer key for EW's superhero crossword and other puzzles from the August issue
How well do you know your Superman from your Iron Man? Your DC Comics from your Marvel Comics? EW put that superhero knowledge to the test in the August issue's crossword. Check out the answer key below to see how you fared, and also see how you did on our Jamie Foxx-themed Role Play and Batman-based Jumble Book puzzles.
Crossword
EW
Role Play
- Django (Django Unchained)
- Ray Charles (Ray)
- Walter McMillian (Just Mercy)
- Maxwell Dillon/Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)
The Jumble Book
Q: What does Batman put in his drink?
Penguin
Phantasm
Joker
Catwoman
A: Just ice
