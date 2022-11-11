"It's not the worst gift to give, but it's just funny how many times I get [it]," Banderas tells EW.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star Antonio Banderas keeps getting the same Christmas gift every year

This holiday season, Antonio Banderas has only one wish: to never receive a specific Christmas gift ever again. But what is it?

While getting into the holiday spirit with EW, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star revealed that over the past 15 years, he keeps getting the same exact present over and over again. Now that he has 20 copies of the same thing, he's had enough.

Below, Banderas reveals the gift he never wants to receive again, his favorite holiday foods and traditions, and why everyone should see the latest Puss in Boots, in which he's joined by Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Coleman, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, and more. Plus, check out an exclusive photo from the new movie below:

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Credit: Universal Pictures

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What are your favorite holiday traditions?

ANTONIO BANDERAS: I love Christmas, that's my favorite holiday. But when I was a little kid, I had this feeling on the night of New Year's Eve in which I always thought that everybody was doing the same thing at the same time in the world. And that made me just very emotional, always, thinking everybody in the world is happy because we are going to a new segment of our lives together, starting a new year that is going to be better than the one that we left behind. That calming thought — I always thought that was extraordinary and beautiful.

What is the best gift you've ever gotten?

I'm going to be absolutely sincere because it was spectacular: the second year Melanie [Griffith] and I were together, she gave me a Porsche. I couldn't believe it. I had never gotten anything that big and expensive before. First of all, I never thought I was going to have a Porsche, and I never thought that somebody was going to give one to me. Sometimes I think about that, and I still get a smirk thinking, "Yeah, that was kind of cool." That's the best, monetary-wise. But emotionally, something very inexpensive that somebody gave me, those drawings kids do when they are two-years old. I actually keep some of those from my daughter, Stella. They are very special to me.

How about the worst?

[Laughs] There is one book — it's not a bad book. It's a book of pictures of old Málaga, which is my town [in Spain]. It's a picture book of old Málaga. Now, the book is beautiful. But because everybody knows that I love my hometown, the problem is that I have received this gift, like, 20 times. I have 20 books of Málaga, exactly the same one. Every year, I'm always thinking, "Who is going to be the guy this year to give me the book of the pictures of old Málaga?" And somebody always does, and it's so funny because it's enough! Don't do it! Then I just see a package that's the right size, and I start wondering, "Hmm. That's it. That's the book." [Laughs] And I am always right. After 15 years, I've got, like, 20 of those. It's not the worst gift to give, but it's just funny how many times I get the book.

So when buying you a present, stay away from that book.

Right! Yes. Thank you.

What is your favorite holiday food?

Because of all the time I've spent in America, I love Thanksgiving turkey and gravy and all of those things. The apartment I had in New York had a great view of the parade, too — you could almost touch the balloons from the windows.

This latest Puss in Boots adventure follows Puss as he realizes he's on his last of nine lives. Why is this the perfect movie to watch during the holidays?

It teaches you to value life more than anything else — you only have one life and you have to fully live it.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters Dec. 21.

