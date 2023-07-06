Sometimes, you need your dog to play matchmaker.

Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale love dogs (and each other?) in Puppy Love trailer

Sometimes, you just need your dog to impregnate a cute guy's dog in order to find your own happy ending. Or, at least, that's the plot of the upcoming romantic comedy Puppy Love.

The Amazon Freevee film stars Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale as Nicole and The Flash's Grant Gustin as Max, two polar opposites who match on a dating app and decide to give things a try. And when that date goes terribly, they fully intend to never see each other again ... until Nicole's dog gets Max's dog pregnant. Suddenly, their lives are intertwined in ways they never imagined.

Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale star in new trailer for Puppy Love Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin in 'Puppy Love' | Credit: FreeVee

As co-parents, they learn more about each other, they teach their dogs how to reenact the spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp, and — you guessed it! — they fall in love. EW has the exclusive first trailer for the film, which you can watch above.

Puppy Love hits Amazon Freevee on August 18.

