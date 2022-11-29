Pulp Fiction star Samuel L. Jackson challenges Quentin Tarantino's Marvel comments

"The sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats?" Jackson said on The View.

The Avengers actor Samuel L. Jackson is seemingly double-daring his Pulp Fiction director to take another shot at Marvel stars.

After Quentin Tarantino recently spoke out against the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" and stated that the franchise's actors aren't genuine movie stars on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Jackson addressed his frequent collaborator's comments on Tuesday's episode of The View.

"It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?" Jackson, who regularly appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, said. "That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star."

PULP FICTION, Samuel L. Jackson, 1994. Samuel L. Jackson in 'Pulp Fiction' and as Marvel's Nick Fury. | Credit: Everett Collection; Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

Tarantino previously suggested that the Marvel property and its characters are the draw for moviegoers, and not the performers themselves.

"You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," the Oscar-winning filmmaker — who stated elsewhere that he has no interest in directing a Marvel film — said on the podcast. "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times… but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu hit back at Tarantino shortly thereafter.

"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu tweeted after the director's comments went viral, also addressing Martin Scorsese's anti-superhero movie stance. "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

