Carey Mulligan hunts toxic men in wild new Promising Young Woman trailer

Carey Mulligan is offering a (potentially blood-soaked) antidote to male toxicity in the new trailer for the upcoming rape-revenge tale Promising Young Woman.

After Killing Eve season 2 showrunner Emerald Fenell's wild thriller postponed its spring release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Focus Features has unveiled a fresh preview for the film as well as a new premiere date. The Sundance breakout will now hit theaters on Christmas Day, in anticipation of a likely awards season bid.

Image zoom Focus Features

The stylish film follows Mulligan as Cassie, the titular ex-medical student who, in retribution over the death of a close friend after a traumatic sexual assault, stalks bars and nightclubs for lecherous men to torture.

Mulligan's performance received standout praise at Sundance in January, though the supporting cast — including Jennifer Coolidge, Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Laverne Cox, Connie Britton, Bo Burnham, and Adam Brody, among others — quirky visual aesthetic, and bonkers soundtrack (you may or may not have heard about that insane dance sequence set to Paris Hilton's "Stars Are Blind") also generated major buzz out of the awards-positioning festival.

Promising Young Woman is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25. Watch the film's new trailer above, and see the new poster below.

Image zoom Focus Features