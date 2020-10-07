Meryl Streep serves glitter whimsy and wigs in The Prom first look photos

There's room for more than one crown at Ryan Murphy's Prom, as the trailblazing filmmaker has assembled a court of fabulous Hollywood queens in a series of first-look photos from his upcoming Netflix musical movie.

The streaming service unveiled Wednesday several stills from Murphy's adaptation of the popular stage production The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and more in a tale of a queer teenager, Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), whose struggle with homophobia captures the attention of a fading Broadway quartet seeking a charity case to boost their careers back into the mainstream spotlight.

Streep leads the film as Dee Dee, a Tony Award-winning actress who, along with her partner (James Corden) stars in a musical about Eleanor Roosevelt, endures a professional setback after their latest project flops. Teaming with veteran showgirl Angie (Kidman) and another actor, Trent (Andrew Rannells), the group travels to small-town Indiana to help Emma and her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) push back against their high school's controversial decision to bar them from attending their senior prom as a couple.

Washington plays DeBose's mother in the film, with Keegan-Michael Key, Mary Kay Place, and Tracey Ullman playing other supporting parts.

"It just had some of the juju of Mamma Mia!," Streep recently told The Hollywood Reporter of the film and her prickly diva character. "Because it’s just.... you’ve got to have some fun. This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020. I wanted to do it. So, the character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward."

The Prom — written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, who devised the original 2016 stage production — dances to Netflix on Dec. 11. See the first-look photos above and below.

