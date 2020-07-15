"If there was a pill that could give you five minutes of pure power, would you take it?"

That is the question at the heart of Netflix's new sci-fi thriller Project Power, which stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and The Deuce breakout Dominique Fishback. Released Wednesday, the first trailer packs quite the punch.

The trio, made up of a New Orleans cop (Gordon-Levitt), local dealer (Fishback), and father of a missing girl (Foxx), are brought together by the "next evolution of the human species," a.k.a. a new drug that gives you superpowers for five minutes.

But that doesn't mean it's all flying and invisibility as Robin (Fishback) points out: "On the streets they're talking about superpowers, but they're not talking about how one hit can kill you."

Project Power hits Netflix on Aug. 14. For more on Project Power, check out EW's August cover story featuring Foxx and his costars.