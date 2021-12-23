The actress felt a burden but also a freedom in tackling a role so important to The Matrix mythology.

Priyanka Chopra felt the weight of playing a character like Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. For her, there was something sacred about it.

Discussing the film with her costars during EW's latest installment of Around the Table, the actress, 39, says she felt it when she put on the costume.

"It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati," Chopra says. "Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had an homage to her Indiana roots. We used colors which were Indian. We had borders of sarees. Little details which were so amazing and so well done by the team that as soon as I put it on there was something very sacred about who I became. And [director] Lana [Wachowski], that was something that she spoke to me about: the older version of Sati and where she comes into play with Neo and Trinity's journey."

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Priyanka Chopra as Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Sati was a character first introduced in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, thought to be the epic finale to the blockbuster sci-fi franchise at the time. She was a program created out of love by two other programs, who smuggled the girl into the Matrix. The Oracle watched over her, believing she would have some great importance in the future.

Lo and behold, she was right. But when it comes to the Oracle, what else is new? Chopra's Sati, now appearing older, arrives in The Matrix Resurrections, which picks up decades after the events of Revolutions.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are somehow alive after perishing during the events of the machine-human war. Their minds are back in the Matrix, though they don't have memories of their life together. A hacker named Bugs (Jessica Henwick), helped by a new version of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), finds Neo and, once again, takes him down the rabbit hole.

Chopra did feel a burden that came with playing someone so important to the mythology of The Matrix, but there was also a freedom of playing Sati so far removed from the time and place in which audiences met her in the third movie.

Matrix Revolutions A young version of Sati, played by Tanveer K. Atwal, in 'The Matrix Revolutions' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"Playing the same character but the older adult version of her gave me a lot of freedom to be able to create something that was new and not have the burden of playing a character which was developed completely," she explains.

"I think there was a burden and responsibility of living up to the expectation of what and who she would be as an adult," she adds, "but at the same time I didn't have a responsibility of, 'Am I going to be like her?' So, it was a lot of creative interpretations that I had which was really fun and challenging to do."

The Matrix Resurrections is currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Watch the full Around the Table conversation with the cast.

