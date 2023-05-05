"They were going to cast a random actor who would've eventually had to lick my face during COVID," she tells EW.

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers about Love Again.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' relationship is a real-life love story, but their onscreen dynamic in Love Again is more nightmare than fairy tale.

In the new rom-com (now in theaters), Chopra Jonas plays an artist named Mira who is grieving the death of her fiancé. Two years after an accident causes his tragic death, she finally decides to try dating again ... but her first attempt at using a dating app to find love again fails miserably. She goes on a date with a personal trainer played by none other than Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, and Jonas' onscreen character treats Mira like garbage. The date is a disaster from start to finish, and even though Mira still decides to hook up with him anyway, their makeout session is so horrible that she can't go through with it and ultimately kicks him out of her cab in disgust.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas | Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty

"I was very excited about the fact that Nick agreed to do this, because the scene was written as you saw it," Chopra Jonas tells EW. "They were going to cast a random actor who would've eventually had to lick my face during COVID, which meant that he had to quarantine for 14 days and sit in a hotel room just waiting to lick my face. It was just awful."

Her costar Sam Heughan, whose character Rob eventually wins Mira's heart after a few mistakenly received text messages and some guidance from Celine Dion, laughs at what Chopra Jonas has just shared. "I think you could fill a hotel — many hotels! — with people who were willing to do that," he tells her. "But maybe you don't want to audition them all."

Chopra Jonas says her husband was with her in London as she began filming both Citadel and Love Again in 2020, in the very early months of the pandemic, which made him the perfect choice to take on that cameo. She just needed to convince him to accept the role first.

"Nick came to help me settle in, and our director Jim [Strouse] had the bright idea. He was like, 'Do you think Nick would consider this?' And I was like, 'Yes. Yes, please!'" she explains. "So Nick took one for the team and was extremely gracious and lovely. He turned out to be so funny. It was so hard for me to act like I was embarrassed or mad at him, because I just couldn't stop laughing."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems LOVE AGAIN. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in 'Love Again' | Credit: Liam Daniel/Sony

Chopra Jonas says the two had a great time doing improv while filming those scenes. "There was one time where Nick said something or did something, and we were inside the taxi, and the crew outside laughed out loud that we had to do another take," she says. "It was really funny."

"He's so good in the movie, honestly," Heughan adds.

Working together on that Love Again cameo has Chopra Jonas now thinking about collaborating with her husband more in the future. "You put two creative people under the same roof, we're going to come up with ideas together, and we have," she says. "We're working on multiple things together. But I don't know, we've not taken on anything as actors yet, but we are working in various capacities together."

What she does know for sure is that she wants to do a lot more rom-coms like Love Again. "I only and always and forever want to be doing rom-coms," she says with a laugh. "Romantic comedy is my favorite genre. I love watching them. I don't do enough of them in my career. I haven't done as much as I would like to. But I think that there's something really amazing about this genre, and I hope more people cast me in it. And also, I haven't really seen too many female leads in romantic comedies in Hollywood that are Indian, so I'd love to see and do more of it."

"I agree," Heughan says. "Cast Priyanka, everyone."

"Please!" Chopra Jonas adds with a big smile.

Love Again is now playing in theaters.

