Watch Nicolas Cage risk his life (and his genitals) in Prisoners of the Ghostland

In filmmaker Sion Sono's latest, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Nicolas Cage plays a jailed bank robber who is recruited by a wealthy warlord (Bill Moseley) to find his missing adopted granddaughter, Bernice (Sofia Boutella). The catch? Cage's character is strapped into a leather suit covered with explosive charges — including a pair right next to his testicles.

Sono originally intended to shoot Prisoners of the Ghostland in Mexico until health issues forced him change plans. "I had a heart attack before we went into the shooting," the director told EW before the film's screening at this year's Sundance Festival. "I was living in Tokyo and Nicolas Cage himself suggested, 'Why don't we shoot in Japan instead?' That gave a lot of essence to the East-meets-West stuff. That became quite different and super interesting."

Directing Cage placed no stress on his ticker while making the movie, written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai. "He is literally the easiest person to work with in the world, in my opinion," said Sono. "He never acts like a star star at all. He tried everything he can to make this movie great for Sion. He did everything for Sion."

Prisoners of the Ghostland costars Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaguchi, and Yuzuka Nakaya, and hits theaters, on-demand, and digital Sept. 17.

Watch the trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland above.