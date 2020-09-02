Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign major Netflix deal for films, series, documentaries, more

Netflix has signed a royal production deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a new production company and signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant to produce feature films, scripted series, documentaries, and children's programming amid their new careers in Hollywood, following their previously announced intentions to step back from royal duties in the United Kingdom.

According to The New York Times, the couple may appear on camera across their new nonfiction projects, though Markle — a former actress who last starred on the cable drama Suits — reportedly has no intention to return to acting as part of the Netflix deal.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement to the publication. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach" to approximately 193 million subscribers will help them "share impactful content that unlocks action."

After they revealed plans in January to scale back on their roles as British royals, Harry and Meghan sought financial independence amid relocating to North America to pursue other ventures. Queen Elizabeth II ultimately granted the couple's wishes to step back from the family under the agreement that they would not use the official titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness. They further agreed to relinquish pubic funding, and will also operate their production company independently from their charity, Archewell, which was established after shutting down their SussexRoyal foundation to comply with the Queen's terms regarding their royal associations.

Further details on Harry and Meghan's Netflix projects have yet to be announced. Representatives for Netflix did not immediately return EW's request for confirmation on the deal.

