10 of the best movie bundle deals available on Amazon Prime Video right now
Nothing beats a good movie series. Whether they have three, five, or several installments, a multi-part series offers you the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the long game and witness the development of your favorite characters for hours and hours. Most movie series also have dedicated fandoms and fandom experiences that make watching them all the more worthwhile. Whether you're looking to explore a new movie series or rewatch some of your all-time faves, Amazon Prime Video offers plenty of movie bundle deals so you can enjoy everything in one set, rather than buying each installment individually.
If Spider-Man is one of your favorite Marvel superheroes, Prime Video has plenty of entertainment options for you, with different packages featuring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man double feature, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Two of the most well-known fantasy series are also available as bundle packages: the Harry Potter series and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. That means for $79 you can own all eight Harry Potter films and experience the magic of Hogwarts whenever you want. And for $45, you can own extended editions of all of The Lord of the Rings movies — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King — and dive into the world of Middle-earth, filled with wizards, orcs, the Nazgûl, and a brave fellowship of heroes.
Classic series like The Karate Kid and Back to the Future, dystopian films like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and iconic spy flicks starring Daniel Craig as James Bond are also available as bundles on Amazon Prime Video.
Check out some of the best movie bundle deals available on Amazon Prime Video below.
Fantasy Movies
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection
Buy it! $78.99 at amazon.com
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Extended Edition)
Buy it! $44.99 at amazon.com
Action-Packed Movies
Daniel Craig's James Bond 5-Film Collection
Buy it! $79.95 at amazon.com
The Divergent Series 3-Film Collection
Buy it! $20.97 at amazon.com
The Hunger Games Complete 4-Film Collection
Buy it! $28.96 at amazon.com
Classic Trilogies
Back to the Future Trilogy
Buy it! $21.99 at amazon.com
The Karate Kid Original Collection
Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com
Spider-Man Movies
Spider-Man Trilogy
Buy it! $25.99 at amazon.com
The Amazing Spider-Man Double Feature
Buy it! $17.99 at amazon.com
Spider-Man: Homecoming/Spider-Man: Far From Home
Buy it! $24.99 at amazon.com
