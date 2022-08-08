Human bait attracts a Predator in clip from Prey

What bait would you use to catch a Predator? A rabbit? A cow? Free tickets for Hamilton? Or how about a pair of human beings? The latter is the option chosen by French trappers in a new clip from the just-released Predator franchise prequel Prey.

Set in the early 18th century, the film stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a member of the Comanche Nation whose desire to prove herself as a hunter results in the youngster and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) crossing paths with a wholly unexpected foe.

"It's a period-piece sci-fi adventure story about a Comanche female who likes to hunt, wants to be a warrior, and other people don't see it, and she wants to prove herself," Dane DiLiegro, who plays the Predator in the series' fifth entry, recently told EW. "There just happens to be a Predator involved. Honestly, you could have shot this movie with a different monster and it still probably would have worked. I like how it's a different, fresh story and there just happens to be a Predator."

Prey Dan DiLiegro as the Predator in 'Prey' | Credit: David Bukach/20th Century Studios

Director Dan Trachtenberg shot the film almost entirely on location in the woods outside Calgary.

"We started in June of last year, it was really hot through July and August, and then into September it started getting cold at nighttime, so we got all the seasons," said DiLiegro. "Yeah, Calgary gets really hot in the summer. You wouldn't think that, but we had some 96-plus degree days. At the end of the day, I would flex my arm and sweat would come out, because foam latex is essentially a sponge. I would start the day, the suit would be about 70 pounds, by the end of the day, it's got to be 85 pounds, because it would just absorb all the sweat. I had to lose 25 pounds for this role, to make this Predator seem more lean and dynamic, and I still weighed over 300 pounds when I had everything on. So it was a lot to juggle."

Remarkably, DiLiegro performed his role as the Predator with extremely limited vision.

"I shot this entire movie essentially blind," he said. "There were two holes in the neck. For the Predator to look forward I had to look straight at the ground and shrug my shoulders. So all my fight scenes, all my acting scenes, everything, [I was] essentially blind. I had a first AD in my ear talking me through everything and we had to lay sticks on the ground to guide me through all of my scenes... I had to tell Dakota, I had to tell Amber, 'Hey, if you don't duck, I'm going to hit you. I can't see you.' It was very real. The danger was there. And I think it added to the realism of the fights. Me and Dakota — our fight is so dynamic. That was real. I was springing on him with full speed, essentially."

Prey is now available to watch on Hulu. See an exclusive film clip above and the trailer below.

