Celebrities compare trainwreck debate to their own all-time worst movies

How bad was Tuesday night's disgraceful, s--tshow, trainwreck of a presidential debate?

The 90-minute cringe-fest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was so agonizing to endure that celebrities started candidly comparing it to their own notorious all-time worst projects on Twitter.

The trend was apparently kicked off by writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy), who wrote:

And Star Wars actor Mark Hamill weighed in:

And Lea Thompson, who made the notorious 1986 stinker Howard the Duck:

And Thunder Levin, of Sharknado fame:

Barry writer-producer Alec Berg also chimed in:

And the self-deprecating slams just kept coming:

Strangely, as of press time, Cats director Tom Hooper has not weighed in.