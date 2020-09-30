Celebrities compare trainwreck debate to their own all-time worst movies
How bad was Tuesday night's disgraceful, s--tshow, trainwreck of a presidential debate?
The 90-minute cringe-fest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was so agonizing to endure that celebrities started candidly comparing it to their own notorious all-time worst projects on Twitter.
The trend was apparently kicked off by writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy), who wrote:
And Star Wars actor Mark Hamill weighed in:
And Lea Thompson, who made the notorious 1986 stinker Howard the Duck:
And Thunder Levin, of Sharknado fame:
Barry writer-producer Alec Berg also chimed in:
And the self-deprecating slams just kept coming:
Strangely, as of press time, Cats director Tom Hooper has not weighed in.
