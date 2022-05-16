The new film, set 300 years in the past, will premiere on Hulu this summer.

The Predator franchise has targeted a return to the screen and is showing off footage from the latest entry.

Prey, a new prequel movie from 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg, goes back 300 years in the past to tell a story about the time a highly evolved alien terrorized the Comanche Nation, as shown in the first teaser.

Amber Midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico) stars as Naru, described as "a fierce and highly skilled warrior" who was "raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains," according to a plot description. Naru sets out to protect her people against a dangerous threat, which turns out to be a Yautja, the species of alien colloquially referred to as Predators.

Naru is shown racing through the woods into an open field when a member of her tribe pulls her down to take cover. He's spotted something beyond the tree line, but unfortunately, that something has also spotted them.

The cast is almost entirely comprised of Native American and First Nation talent, including newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). That can be attributed in part to producer Jhane Myers, a Sundance Fellow and filmmaker who is known for her work about the Comanche and Blackfeet nations.

Prey, written by Jack Ryan's Patrick Aison, has targeted a premiere date on Hulu of Aug. 5. Outside the U.S. the film will be a Star+ Original in Latin America and a Star Original on Disney+ in all other territories.

Check out the teaser above.