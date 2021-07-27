The Power of the Dog — also starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — will screen as the 2021 New York Film Festival's Centerpiece selection.

The New York Film Festival is throwing cinephiles a beautiful bone with a stunning first-look photo from its 2021 Centerpiece selection, The Power of the Dog.

The Manhattan-based festival's 59th edition will host a special screening of legendary filmmaker Jane Campion's first directorial feature in nearly 12 years. Adapted from Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name, the Netflix film follows a young widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), whose life with her new husband, George (the actress' real-life partner, Jesse Plemons), is dangerously complicated by the erratic behavior of the latter's brother, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Though she's made two well-received seasons of the crime-drama series Top of the Lake for the BBC, the Oscar-winning Piano helmer hasn't directed a full-length film since 2009's Bright Star. The Power of the Dog — also starring Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Frances Conroy — has been touted by pundits as a potential Oscar contender in the race ahead, with particular attention focused on Campion's direction as well as the central cast's performances.

THE POWER OF THE DOG Benedict Cumberbatch stars in a first look at Jane Campion's new movie 'The Power of the Dog.' | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

"I am very honored that The Power of the Dog has been selected as the Centerpiece Gala at this year's New York Film Festival," said Campion in a press release. "Public screenings we long took for granted feel exceptional now, so it is going to be a very emotional and joyous experience for me and my team to be there and present the film to such a film-celebrating audience."

Elsewhere, the New York Film Festival will open with a screening of Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand — also already considered to be a hot contender on the Oscar trail.

The New York Film Festival's 2021 edition will feature a mix of in-person, outdoor, and virtual screenings when it kicks off Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 10. Early passes are available now, with general public passes on sale beginning Sept. 7.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!