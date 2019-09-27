Pottery Barn’s new Harry Potter collection will make your holidays even more magical

Holidays, Hogwarts style
If you still haven’t gotten your Yule Ball invitation, fret not — you can still add some Harry Potter magic to this upcoming holiday season even without a train ride to Hogwarts (though, yes, we’d take that too). Pottery Barn has just released a new Potter collection that’s sure to delight all the Harrys, Hermiones, and Hagrids in your life… or just for you to enjoy for yourself. Keep clicking to see more fun items that’ll make you homesick for Christmas in the Great Hall.
Hogwarts house pillows ($75, potterybarn.com)
Golden Snitch snack bowl
Hogwarts house crest leather coasters
$24.50, potterybarn.com.
Hogwarts house crest table throw
$129, potterybarn.com.
Hogwarts house crest tumblers
Solemnly Swear appetizer plate
Sorting Hat snack server
Hogwarts holiday crest glass tumblers
$69.50, potterybarn.com.
Hogwarts house placemats
$26.50, potterybarn.com.
Hogwarts crest holiday mug
$19.50, potterybarn.com.
Hogwarts crest tassel coasters
Hogwarts house napkins
Harry Potter garland
Harry Potter floating candle
$199, potterybarn.com.
Golden Snitch string lights
