Pottery Barn’s new Harry Potter collection will make your holidays even more magical

By Jessica Derschowitz
September 27, 2019 at 01:44 PM EDT

Holidays, Hogwarts style

Pottery Barn

If you still haven’t gotten your Yule Ball invitation, fret not — you can still add some Harry Potter magic to this upcoming holiday season even without a train ride to Hogwarts (though, yes, we’d take that too). Pottery Barn has just released a new Potter collection that’s sure to delight all the Harrys, Hermiones, and Hagrids in your life… or just for you to enjoy for yourself. Keep clicking to see more fun items that’ll make you homesick for Christmas in the Great Hall.

Hogwarts house pillows ($75, potterybarn.com)

Pottery Barn

Golden Snitch snack bowl

Pottery Barn

$39.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts house crest leather coasters

Pottery Barn

$24.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts house crest table throw

Pottery Barn

$129, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts house crest tumblers

Pottery Barn

$59.50, potterybarn.com.

Solemnly Swear appetizer plate

Pottery Barn

$39.50, potterybarn.com.

Sorting Hat snack server

Pottery Barn

$59.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts holiday crest glass tumblers

Pottery Barn

$69.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts house placemats

Pottery Barn

$26.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts crest holiday mug

Pottery Barn

$19.50, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts crest tassel coasters

Pottery Barn

$48, potterybarn.com.

Hogwarts house napkins

Pottery Barn

$48, potterybarn.com.

Harry Potter garland

Pottery Barn

$49.50, potterybarn.com.

Harry Potter floating candle

Pottery Barn

$199, potterybarn.com.

Golden Snitch string lights

Pottery Barn

$49.50, potterybarn.com.

