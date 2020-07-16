Watch the extreme teaser for Brandon Cronenberg's horror movie Possessor

In writer-director Brandon Cronenberg's horror film Possessor, Andrea Riseborough (Mandy, The Death of Stalin) plays an elite corporate assassin named Tasya Vos who uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people's bodies and execute high-profile targets. As Vos sinks deeper into her latest assignment, she becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

"When I first started writing this, the Snowden stuff was happening and everyone was very much aware of the degree to which governments are observing people and spying on citizens," Cronenberg said in a statement. "Possessor is like the ultimate invasion of privacy — it's someone in your life who's actually not a person in your life."

Possessor costars Christoper Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Leigh's many previous credits include the 1999 science fiction-horror movie Existenz, which was directed by Cronenberg's famed filmmaker father David. The younger Cronenberg previously wrote and directed the 2012 horror movie Antiviral.

Watch the extreme red band teaser trailer for Possessor above.