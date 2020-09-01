Watch the freaky trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi thriller Possessor

Given the disease-filled nature of David Cronenberg's early body-horror movies, it seems appropriate that his son Brandon has been infected with a similar interest in the ghoulish and grotesque. The younger Cronenberg's new film Possessor concerns a corporate assassin named Tasya Vos (the reliably great Andrea Riseborough from Mandy and The Death of Stalin) who takes control of other people's bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment, Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

The cast of Possessor also includes Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, who back in 1999 starred in David Cronenberg's own sci-fi thriller Existenz.

Possessor — which now seems to have been rebranded Possessor Uncut — will be arriving on the screens of theaters and select drive-ins Oct. 9. The film is released on digital and VOD Nov. 6.

Watch the trailer for Possessor Uncut above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.