Pop culture's 15 most iconic yellow dresses

Throughout Slumdog Millionaire, the dream of Latika (Freida Pinto) is the light that guides Jamal (Dev Patel) to victory on the game show for which his life has uniquely prepared him. How appropriate, then, that this beacon of hope always appears in bright, promising yellow — from their first meeting as children, when even the filth of their slum can’t dim the cheerful sunshine of Latika’s girlish frock, to their adulthood, when she smiles up from a train platform in this yellow tunic and finally dances with Jamal with a gilded yellow scarf draped around her neck.