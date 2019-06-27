35 of pop culture's coolest sunglasses

By Mary Sollosi
June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT

Shady characters

Everett Collection (2); Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Ring in the summer with these classic characters and legendary stars who majorly upped their cool factor — not to mention protected their eyes from potentially harmful UV rays! — with some slick dark specs. Here are our favorite stylish sunglass moments from pop culture.

Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) in Breakfast at Tiffany's 

Everett Collection

No cure for the mean reds like some oversized shades.

Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun 

Everett Collection

I feel the need… the need for rad ‘80s eyewear!

Joel Goodson (Tom Cruise again!) in Risky Business 

Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Nothing risky about this look.

Elton John

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A true pioneer in the fine art of sunglassery. 

Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) in Almost Famous 

Everett Collection

Looking at life through these, it’s not so hard to believe that it’s all happening.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) in The Matrix 

Everett Collection

We’ll take whichever pill gets us these glasses.

Don (Jon Hamm) and Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) on Mad Men

Michael Yarish/AMC; AMC

Did Sterling Cooper Draper Price have an eyewear account? Should they have?

Jack Nicholson at a Lakers game

Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images

Shoutout to Jack Nicholson! Just in general!  

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada 

Everett Collection

Sunglasses? For summer? Groundbreaking.

Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith) in Men in Black 

Everett Collection

Unforgettable though they may seem to us, everyone who encounters these particular shades tends to… not remember much about them.  

Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) and "Joliet" Jake Blues (John Belushi) in The Blues Brothers 

Everett Collection

There are 106 miles to Chicago. We have a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark, and we’re wearing sunglasses.

Kanye West

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Considering Kanye is still with us, we can only infer that these vision-impairing shutter shades are that that don’t kill him, and therefore could only make him stronger. 

Horatio "H" Caine (David Caruso) on CSI: Miami 

Ron P. Jaffe/CBS/Getty Images

We’ll let the footage do the talking. 

Guy "Shades" Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) in That Thing You Do! 

Everett Collection

See what the world looks like through those.

Susan Thomas (Madonna) in Desperately Seeking Susan 

Everett Collection

Desperately seeking sunglasses!

Dwayne Cleofis Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) on A Different World 

Ken Sax/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How could the ladies of Hillman College possibly resist this look? 

Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall) in The Breakfast Club 

Everett Collection

Don’t you forget about these iconic shades!

Eve (Tilda Swinton) and Adam (Tom Hiddleston) in Only Lovers Left Alive 

Gordon A. Timpen/Sony Pictures Classics

Ugh, they’re so glamorous we could just die.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Iron Man 

We love these 3000.

Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) in Thelma & Louise 

Everett Collection

What perfect eyewear for a totally uneventful and low-key road trip with you BFF! 

Johnny Bravo (Jeff Bennett) in Johnny Bravo 

Everett Collection

Man, he’s pretty.

The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in The Terminator 

Everett Collection

This classic style? It’ll be back.

Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) in Taxi Driver 

Everett Collection

Cool glasses! We’d catch a ride with this guy, why not!

Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) in Ghostbusters (2016)

Everett Collection

Who ya gonna call? 

Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) on Star Trek: The Next Generation 

CBS via Getty Images

Do these technically qualify as sunglasses? Do we care?

Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 

Everett Collection

Nothing to fear or loathe in this eyewear!

John Lennon 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Imagine all the people / wearing all the shades…

Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) in The Big Lebowski 

Everett Collection

Nothing like sunglasses to really tie an outfit together.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga/YouTube

A true style star right down to her dark frames. 

Crowley (David Tennant) on Good Omens 

Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

Tempting.

Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Eric Liebowitz/Netlix

Looks like a star to us. 

Bono 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He’s got shades in all shades!

Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in Back to the Future Part II 

Everett Collection

So where exactly would we have to travel to for a pair of these? Or, um, when

Dolores "Lolita" Haze (Sue Lyon) in Lolita 

Everett Collection

From her heart-shaped red frames to these black angular ones, Nabokov’s nymphet is a sunglass icon. 

