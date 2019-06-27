35 of pop culture's coolest sunglasses

Shady characters
Ring in the summer with these classic characters and legendary stars who majorly upped their cool factor — not to mention protected their eyes from potentially harmful UV rays! — with some slick dark specs. Here are our favorite stylish sunglass moments from pop culture.
Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) in Breakfast at Tiffany's
No cure for the mean reds like some oversized shades.
Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun
I feel the need… the need for rad ‘80s eyewear!
Joel Goodson (Tom Cruise again!) in Risky Business
Nothing risky about this look.
Elton John
A true pioneer in the fine art of sunglassery.
Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) in Almost Famous
Looking at life through these, it’s not so hard to believe that it’s all happening.
Neo (Keanu Reeves) in The Matrix
We’ll take whichever pill gets us these glasses.
Don (Jon Hamm) and Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) on Mad Men
Did Sterling Cooper Draper Price have an eyewear account? Should they have?
Jack Nicholson at a Lakers game
Shoutout to Jack Nicholson! Just in general!
Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada
Sunglasses? For summer? Groundbreaking.
Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith) in Men in Black
Unforgettable though they may seem to us, everyone who encounters these particular shades tends to… not remember much about them.
Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) and "Joliet" Jake Blues (John Belushi) in The Blues Brothers
There are 106 miles to Chicago. We have a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark, and we’re wearing sunglasses.
Kanye West
Considering Kanye is still with us, we can only infer that these vision-impairing shutter shades are that that don’t kill him, and therefore could only make him stronger.
Horatio "H" Caine (David Caruso) on CSI: Miami
We’ll let the footage do the talking.
Guy "Shades" Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) in That Thing You Do!
See what the world looks like through those.
Susan Thomas (Madonna) in Desperately Seeking Susan
Desperately seeking sunglasses!
Dwayne Cleofis Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) on A Different World
How could the ladies of Hillman College possibly resist this look?
Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall) in The Breakfast Club
Don’t you forget about these iconic shades!
Eve (Tilda Swinton) and Adam (Tom Hiddleston) in Only Lovers Left Alive
Ugh, they’re so glamorous we could just die.
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Iron Man
We love these 3000.
Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) in Thelma & Louise
What perfect eyewear for a totally uneventful and low-key road trip with you BFF!
Johnny Bravo (Jeff Bennett) in Johnny Bravo
Man, he’s pretty.
The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in The Terminator
This classic style? It’ll be back.
Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) in Taxi Driver
Cool glasses! We’d catch a ride with this guy, why not!
Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) in Ghostbusters (2016)
Who ya gonna call?
Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) on Star Trek: The Next Generation
Do these technically qualify as sunglasses? Do we care?
Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Nothing to fear or loathe in this eyewear!
John Lennon
Imagine all the people / wearing all the shades…
Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) in The Big Lebowski
Nothing like sunglasses to really tie an outfit together.
Lady Gaga
A true style star right down to her dark frames.
Crowley (David Tennant) on Good Omens
Tempting.
Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Looks like a star to us.
Bono
He’s got shades in all shades!
Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in Back to the Future Part II
So where exactly would we have to travel to for a pair of these? Or, um, when?
Dolores "Lolita" Haze (Sue Lyon) in Lolita
From her heart-shaped red frames to these black angular ones, Nabokov’s nymphet is a sunglass icon.