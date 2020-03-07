Image zoom Patti Perret/Universal; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Erin Simkin/Hulu

We’re nearing the end, stargazers — of the astrological calendar, that’s all! Sweet and mystical Pisces season is upon us, and we’ve consulted the cosmos for the best movies, shows, books, and music to help you open your heart and escape into your imagination. Find your March pop culture-scope below, and don’t forget to keep dreaming.

Be sure to subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel for your lyrical horoscope!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

As number one on the zodiac (not that you ever let anybody forget it), you love a pioneer, Aries. So you’ll spend this month celebrating a Scorpio who shares that energy with you. Nanette Burstein’s four-part docuseries Hillary (Hulu, Mar. 6) will take you on a tour of the trail blazed by Hillary Clinton who — regardless of how anyone feels about her politics or personality — has lived an extraordinary life and charted a major first with her historic 2016 presidential campaign chronicled in the series. Who says political history can’t be an adventure?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Put your great taste to good use this month with Making the Cut (Amazon, Mar. 27), a new global fashion reality competition created and presented by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (we know how soothed you are by a familiar face). But what’s the fun of your extreme devotion to luxury when all you can do is look at beautiful things? The series will resonate with the zodiac’s Venus-ruled materialists (we say that with love) when you can treat yourself to the winning look every episode — and a full collection from the victorious designer at the end — with just a click.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

Image zoom The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel CR: Knopf Doubleday Knopf Doubleday

You know what they say: Geminis in glass hotels shouldn’t read boring books. Right? Sure. Keep your sharp mind enthralled this month with Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven follow-up, The Glass Hotel (Mar. 24), in which, after an enormous Ponzi scheme collapses (you do love a con story, don’t you, twins?), a thrilling tale of survival takes as many wild turns as your own brilliantly twisty Gemini brain could possibly dream of.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

If Cancer were a place in America, it would probably be a prosperous suburb: tidy, comfortable, family-friendly, marked by rules and expectations, outwardly wholesome — but under the placid surface, always starting little fires. The upcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu, Mar. 18) takes place in '90s-era Shaker Heights, Ohio, where the fates of two families irrevocably intertwine. And if there’s anything you love more than normal family drama, darling crab, it’s pure, unfiltered mom drama. Look no further.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

A true Aquarian original, Alicia Keys may belong to the air sign directly opposite your own, but we’ve all known for years that the girl is on fire. As someone who is always begging (but only on the inside, obviously) for everyone around you to show you love, you’ve already had the sexy lead single off Alicia (Mar. 20) in your heavy rotation since the track dropped in the fall; once you’ve memorized every word on the album, keep it going as the soundtrack to reading her memoir, More Myself: A Journey (Mar. 31).

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Along with humanitarian Aquarius, you’re one of the most socially conscious signs of the zodiac, with an earth sign’s attention to the individual more than the airy water bearer’s interest in humanity as a whole. As such, nothing will speak to you this month so profoundly as the practically perfect Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Mar. 13), Eliza Hittman’s Sundance drama about a teenage girl trying to get an abortion. Hittman resists cheap sentiment or narrative manipulation to make something so grounded and truthful, no Virgo heart is safe against it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Elizabeth Bennet was probably a romantic (if easily prejudiced) bull; the Dashwood sisters a Virgo with too much sense and a Pisces ruled by sensibility. Rich and breezy Emma Woodhouse, however, can only be an air sign. While the heroine of Jane Austen’s most sophisticated novel has sharp edges suggesting Gemini energy, the romantic comedy of manners in which she finds herself is Libra catnip. Spend this month falling in love with Autumn de Wilde’s Emma (Mar. 6), an adaptation as charming, witty, and well-dressed as an above average Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Image zoom My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell CR: HarperCollins HarperCollins

For my dark fixed water sign, nothing will do this month but My Dark Vanessa (Mar. 10), Kate Elizabeth Russell’s buzzy debut novel about a woman finally confronting the truth about the affair she had with her teacher as a teenager. Already making headlines — both for its seven-figure publication deal and for being dropped from Oprah’s book club after plagiarism allegations surfaced online — the book’s controversy and almost painful timeliness only increase its intensity. This one’s got your name all over it, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Fellow fire sign Mandy Moore is an Aries after your own heart this month, archer: After over a decade out of the recording studio, the This Is Us star is releasing her seventh album, Silver Landings (Mar. 6), and its 10 tracks are just as optimistic and sincere as any Sagittarius could wish. “To me, it was like, ‘What’s the point of making this record if I’m not going to be honest?’” the singer told EW last month, as if speaking directly to you. After one listen, you just might realize that all this time, you’ve been missing her like candy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You’re a survivor, Capricorn — and one with a deadly sense of humor. There are few films that hit your (decidedly salty) sweet spot like Craig Zobel’s satirical thriller The Hunt (Mar. 13), which has already courted some controversy — but that only makes things more interesting, doesn’t it? Betty Gilpin stars as a woman who, along with 11 other strangers, has been kidnapped to be hunted in a sadistic game by a group of wealthy elites. Is there any place on earth you feel more at home, sea-goat, than in a high-stakes power struggle with chilling political undertones?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

All good water bearers know that the main party isn’t the real party; nothing gets quite weird enough for your taste until you’re hanging After Hours (Mar. 20). It should come as no surprise that brilliant enigma The Weeknd shares your shimmering sign, and already the music videos for the two lead singles off his upcoming fourth album are enough to take viewers on a vivid and strange Aquarian journey. This month, allow yourself to be blinded by the lights, and just go along for the ride.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Image zoom The Everlasting by Katy Simpson Smith CR: HarperCollins HarperCollins

Your poetic Pisces sensibility can tend toward the melancholy, sweet fish, so we know that you’ve probably been mourning the end of your own birthday season ever since it started — since a beginning is just the prelude to another goodbye, right? But you needn’t worry; as the final and most ancient sign of the zodiac, you are The Everlasting (Mar. 24). Katy Simpson Smith’s novel, which takes place over the course of two millennia and follows the lives of four people pondering life’s greatest questions, engages with history and humanity on the grand cosmic scale your birthday deserves. Read it and remember that every moment is eternal.

Related stories: