The Please Don't Destroy guys are trading the halls of Saturday Night Live for adventure in the wilderness.
Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — better known by their sketch-comedy group name Please Don't Destroy — have become SNL standouts, raking in views with their absurdist video sketches. (Past highlights include "Three Sad Virgins" and the cut-for-time "Rami Wants a Treat.") Now, the three comedians are bringing their signature chaos to the movies, writing and starring in an upcoming comedy film for Peacock.
EW has an exclusive first look at the film, which is produced by Judd Apatow and officially titled Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (streaming Nov. 17 on Peacock). Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy play loose versions of themselves, three childhood BFFs who live and work together at the nearby outdoor supply store. But one day they realize that a mysterious compass they stumbled upon as kids might lead them to a local legend: a priceless golden bust of Marie Antoinette, which is rumored to be buried in the nearby forest.
The Saturday-Night-Live-to-film pipeline is nothing new, and at first glance, Please Don't Destroy has a lot in common with that other movie-making comedy trio, the Lonely Island. But The Treasure of Foggy Mountain captures the group's distinct voice, following the guys as they accidentally infiltrate a cult and try to outrun a pair of nosy park rangers (played by X Mayo and Meg Stalter).
"They have this group chemistry that feeds off each other," director Paul Briganti tells EW. "They're so happy when they're together. That is sort of the core and the warmth of the movie."
SNL star Bowen Yang also appears as a missing explorer, while Conan O'Brien plays Ben's dad and the trio's grumpy boss. Despite his character's prickly demeanor, Briganti says that off screen, the former talk show host was nothing but smiles. "He was so good with the younger comedians, and he almost took them under his wing," the director says. "He was like a little comedy Santa Claus, just going around, giving little gifts to everybody."
Briganti is a longtime comedy veteran and SNL alum, who previously directed beloved Please Don't Destroy sketches including "Three Sad Virgins" with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift. The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, he says, maintains that same anarchic onscreen energy — just in a different form (and with way more jokes about camping).
"We shot last summer, outside in the heat, and it was so much fun," Briganti adds. "It really did feel like summer camp."
