Pixar reveals new look at Luca with a sun-kissed poster

Shed the dry, wintry chill of these past quarantine months and get lost in this sun-soaked new look at Luca, Pixar's next movie after Soul.

The one-sheet, which also announces that the film's first trailer will be dropping on Thursday, is a nice representation of what's going on in this story from director Enrico Casarosa, who's at the helm of his first feature-length movie after creating the Pixar short La Luna.

On the surface, Luca looks like every other young boy enjoying his summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. But if you look deeper, you'll discover his secret: he's really a sea creature. Luca shares his adventures on land with a newfound friend, Alberto, as they eat gelato and pasta, and ride around on mopeds.

Image zoom Credit: Disney/Pixar

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a previous statement. "Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca."

Pixar is now on a three-film streak of original stories after Onward and Soul, instead of sequels like Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2. In 2022, another Pixar original story will hit theaters, Turning Red.

Luca is currently on the calendar to be released on June 18, though it's unclear if this will remain in theaters or on Disney+. Onward received an early streaming release on the platform after spending only a couple weeks in theaters, and Soul went straight to Disney+ in December.