Pixar employees say Disney has censored LGBTQ stories 'down to crumbs of what they once were'

Pixar employees are speaking out in response to Disney's actions surrounding Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Workers at the animation house say Disney has a history of censoring LGBTQ representations in films, according to a letter from "Leadership from the LGBTQIA+ Employees of Pixar & Their Allies" that was sent to Variety, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter.

"We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were," the letter reads. "Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney's behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar."

EW could not independently confirm the letter's contents at this time. A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Pixar Headquarters Pixar headquarters in Emeryville, Calif. | Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The letter was reportedly written in response to an internal memo from CEO Bob Chapek sent to Disney staff earlier this week that addressed House Bill 1557, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. HB1557, which passed Florida's House and Senate, seeks to prevent discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity "in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Under the bill, only "age-appropriate" instruction would be permitted in higher grades. Parents would also have the right to sue any school or teacher that engages in these discussions.

After reports surfaced stating that Disney had donated to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the bill, Chapek's memo stated "the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support."

The letter from Pixar employees addresses the memo, stating, "Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the 'inspiring content' that we aren't even allowed to create, we require action."

Pixar's 2020 film Onward featured a gay character named Officer Spector, voiced by Lena Waithe, but the character's involvement in the story was fleeting. So far, the only LGBTQ-focused work released from Pixar is the short film Out, which premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Onward Lena Waithe's Officer Spector in Pixar's 'Onward' | Credit: Disney/Pixar

Chapek made more definitive statements on the "Don't Say Gay" bill during a Disney shareholders meeting on Wednesday. He said the company was "opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle."

"We were hopeful that our longstanding relationships with those lawmakers would enable us to achieve a better outcome," he added. "But, despite weeks of effort, we were ultimately unsuccessful."

Chapek noted that he had spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and expressed his concerns about how the bill "could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary, and transgender kids and families." He also said he planned to meet with DeSantis and further pledged to donate $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations.

However, the HRC announced it would refuse any donations from Disney "until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida's 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' bill, don't become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books."

Chapek and other Disney leaders received a letter from LGBTQ staff about the "Don't Say Gay" bill just after it had passed Florida's House of Representatives, per Variety. That letter reportedly urged Disney to "issue a public statement condemning anti-LGBTQIA+ policies in the U.S."

Disney Don't Say Gay protest Protestors call on Disney to fight against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill. | Credit: Dan Steinberg/AP/Shutterstock

In their joint letter, Pixar employees say they are "disappointed, hurt, afraid, and angry" regarding Disney's actions thus far.

"We are calling on Disney leadership to immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement," the letter states.

"While signing on to donate to the HRC is a step in the correct direction, the shareholder meeting on Wednesday made it clear that this is not enough. Throughout the shareholder meeting, Disney did not take a hard stance in support of the LGBTQIA+ community; they instead attempted to placate 'both sides' — and did not condemn hateful messages shared during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting. This is not what it means to 'unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.'"

Journalist Judd Legum was the first to report on the Pixar employees' letter. Read it in full at Variety.

