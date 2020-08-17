On Monday, Elizabeth Banks posted a video on her Instagram account in which the ladies of Pitch Perfect perform an a cappella version of Beyoncé's "Love on Top." As the stars were all at home in their separate houses, the reunion was captured virtually through a video call. The Bellas — Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson , Anna Camp , Brittany Snow , Hailee Steinfeld , Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Alice Jakle, Wanetah Walmsley, and Shelley Regner — got back together to raise funds in support of UNICEF's efforts to help children in Beirut and across the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Buckle up kids, the Bella's are back… for a good cause!" wrote Banks — who starred in and produced all three Pitch Perfect movies, as well as directing the second installment — in the caption. "Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of "Love on Top" will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. Head to the link in my bio to download the song and donate now."