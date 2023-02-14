Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport is up for a Commodore Norrington spin-off
It's still a pirate's life for Jack Davenport — or at least, it could be.
While sitting down with EW and his costars in The Accused at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum discussed whether he'd be game for a Commodore Norrington spin-off.
After all, if supporting characters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes are getting their own Disney+ shows, why can't the same go for Pirates?
"A snowball in hell has a stronger chance of survival than the Commodore Norrington reboot, but sure," Davenport said with a laugh. Calling out Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer, he added, "Jerry, if you're watching, which I know you're not, I'm there. Yes, you can put me back in brigade, I'll do it."
Of course, there is the minor wrinkle of the fact that Davenport's perished in the franchise's third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.
Viewers will recall that after rescuing Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from imprisonment, Norrington was killed by an unhinged Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgård). He chose a side by freeing Elizabeth, telling her their destinies had always been entwined but never joined, referencing that they had once been engaged to be married.
But hey, if superheroes and Emperor Palpatine can be resurrected, why not the noble James Norrington?
After all, the Pirates franchise has looking to chart new seas after a potential Pirates 6 was derailed amid star Johnny Depp's messy court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. In addition, Margot Robbie revealed in November that plans to for a new, all-female entry in the series had been scrapped. Maybe a Disney+ series with a fan-favorite character could be as tempting to audiences as rum to a pirate.
