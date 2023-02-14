Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport is up for a Commodore Norrington spin-off

It's still a pirate's life for Jack Davenport — or at least, it could be.

While sitting down with EW and his costars in The Accused at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum discussed whether he'd be game for a Commodore Norrington spin-off.

After all, if supporting characters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes are getting their own Disney+ shows, why can't the same go for Pirates?

"A snowball in hell has a stronger chance of survival than the Commodore Norrington reboot, but sure," Davenport said with a laugh. Calling out Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer, he added, "Jerry, if you're watching, which I know you're not, I'm there. Yes, you can put me back in brigade, I'll do it."

Jack Davenport in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' Jack Davenport in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' | Credit: Peter Mountain/Disney

Of course, there is the minor wrinkle of the fact that Davenport's perished in the franchise's third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Viewers will recall that after rescuing Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from imprisonment, Norrington was killed by an unhinged Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgård). He chose a side by freeing Elizabeth, telling her their destinies had always been entwined but never joined, referencing that they had once been engaged to be married.

But hey, if superheroes and Emperor Palpatine can be resurrected, why not the noble James Norrington?

