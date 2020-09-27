10 behind-the-scenes secrets about Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean type Movie

'Ello, puppet! Think you know everything there is to know about the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Think again.

But did you know which celebrity Depp used as inspiration for his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow? Or who might have been cast instead of Depp and Bloom as the male leads? Check out these 10 behind-the-scenes secrets for even more buried treasure about the movies.

Image zoom Peter Mountain/Disney

1. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Depp based Jack Sparrow's character and looks party on Rolling Stones rock star Keith Richards (who happened to make a cameo in the third film).

2. Who's the boss now?

Although the film series was based on the Disneyland attraction, now there are items from the film that have been put in the ride, including Jack Sparrow and a chest of Aztec gold.

3. First come, first served

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was the first movie ever to premiere at Disneyland.

4. Let's see that resume

The choice was between Heath Ledger and Bloom for the role of Will Turner, but Bloom got the role due to the popularity of Lord of the Rings.

5. That would've been… different

The role of Jack Sparrow was originally written for Hugh Jackman.

Image zoom Everett Collection

6. Mother knows best

Knightley was only 17 while filming the first movie — and her mother accompanied her to the shoot.

7. That's a long fall

The large military fort that Knightley faints off in the first film was a practical set built on location in Palos Verdes, Calif., but the shot where she lands in the ocean is back in the Caribbean.

8. Love from the locals

A popular bar in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (where many scenes were shot) features the mast Jack Sparrow famously makes his watery entrance on.

9. Sister's got your back

Penelope Cruz was pregnant during On Stranger Tides, and her sister helped her out as a body double for wide shots.

10. On the fly

Jack's recurring "savvy" and one of the film's final lines, "Bring me that horizon," were both improvised by Depp.

