Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio movie doesn't look like the story you know from Disney, that's for sure.

While the studio remade its version of Pinocchio earlier this year, the Oscar-winning director has his own interpretation coming to Netflix this holiday season. Its arty stop-motion style, based on Gus Grimly's designs for the 2002 edition of Carlo Collodi's original Adventures of Pinocchio novel, certainly set it apart.

The newest trailer for del Toro's take highlights a few of the film's unique versions of familiar characters. We see the wooden boy (Gregory Mann) fall under the influence of Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz), a former aristocrat with theatrical ambitions who wants to put Pinocchio on stage. Volpe is an amalgamation of Collodi's Fox and Cat (renamed Honest John and Gideon in the Disney film) and Mangiafuoco (a.k.a. Stromboli). But Geppetto (David Bradley) doesn't approve of Pinocchio's performance, and so the lad runs away.

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' trailer reveals Tilda Swinton's sphinx-like blue fairy Tilda Swinton voices a sphinxlike blue fairy in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion 'Pinocchio' film. | Credit: Netflix

Opening a glowing blue door, Pinocchio later finds himself face-to-face with a blue fairy (Tilda Swinton). But rather than the beautiful, petite winged woman of Disney's iteration, this fairy looks more like a sphinx. She also has some very enigmatic advice for the protagonist.

"While you may have eternal life, your loved ones do not," she tells him. "You never know how long you have with someone until they're gone."

Loss seems to be a big theme in this Pinocchio, with Geppetto explicitly carving the puppet in the form of his dead son.

Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion 'Pinocchio' film comes to Netflix this December. | Credit: Jason Schmidt/NETFLIX

Pinocchio premieres in select theaters later this month and hits Netflix on Dec. 9. Watch the new trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.