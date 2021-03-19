The singer is giving fans an inside look at her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Pink tour documentary on the way from The Greatest Showman director

Pink wants to share her beautiful trauma with all of us.

On Thursday, the singer announced that a new documentary All I Know So Far will debut on Prime Video exclusively on Friday, May 21.

The new music doc will follow the singer during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, following her around the globe and giving audiences a behind-the-scenes peek at her life on the road. The documentary delves into her attempts to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and performer.

Pink All I Know So Far Image zoom Credit: Amazon

All I Know So Far mixes footage from the road, behind-the-scenes, interviews, and personal material.

Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, welcomes audiences into the circus that Pink calls life. The singer famously teamed up with her daughter to reinvent The Greatest Showman track "A Million Dreams" for the special cover album, The Greatest Showman — Reimagined.

EW previously called Pink's debut single off Beautiful Trauma, "What About Us" an "empowering comeback anthem." And audiences can expect more of that energy in the doc.

She wrapped her Beautiful Trauma world tour at the end of 2019 after playing over and 156 shows in 18 countries, amounting to over 3 million tickets sold worldwide. The tour was the tenth highest grossing in Billboard's Boxscore's history and the biggest tour led by a woman in over a decade.