Nicolas Cage is John Wick but with a Pig in new trailer for truffle hunter thriller

There are two rules in life: don't mess with Keanu Reeves' dog, and don't mess with Nicolas Cage's pig.

Cage gets what appears to be his own version of John Wick in the new trailer for Pig, but instead of a reformed assassin going crazy on his enemies for killing the pup left to him by his late wife, a renown truffle-hunting chef goes ballistic when brutes come in and kidnap his pig.

It sounds like something straight out of that 2010 College Humor video, but it's also very Nic Cage: Pig follows "a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness" who "must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped."

"Buy yourself a new pig," Cage's Rob is advised. Sorry, he can't do that, sir.

"I remember every meal I ever cooked. I remember every person I ever served. You live your life for them, and they don't even see you. You don't even see yourself," he says in the trailer. "We don't get a lot of things to really care about... Who has my pig?"

Damn! The underworld of high-end chefs seems shady.

Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed Pig, which is scheduled for theaters this July 16 and features Hereditary's Alex Wolff.

"Nic is one of the most talented, brave, generous, influential, and inspired actors that's ever been a part of any kind of cinema of any language or style," Wolff previously told EW in 2019 of working with the actor. "When someone's work means more to your life than words can explain, it's impossible to encapsulate what it means all in one answer [or] sentence. All I can say is that every day I leap out of bed and race to set to not only be graced with the sensitive, acrobatic talents of Nicolas Cage as an actor, but also to be entertained and intellectually and spiritually nourished by my hilarious, deeply empathetic, close friend, Nic. In one sentence: It's a f-ing joy working with him."