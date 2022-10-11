Pierce Brosnan reveals exciting update on potential third Mamma Mia! film

The Black Adam star said he's down to continue Sam Carmichael's story alongside the ensemble cast of the beloved musical films.

Send out an S.O.S., because Pierce Brosnan is on board for a potential third Mamma Mia! movie.

The upcoming Black Adam star revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that he's game to re-team with the musical film series' ensemble cast — also including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried — as they follow a bride-to-be searching for her father in a tale soundtracked by iconic ABBA tunes.

"I'm in, too. Sure," the 69-year-old said after ABC's Lara Spencer confirmed that Firth, who appeared on GMA back in May, told her that he's game for a third film. "It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in."

Spencer pressed Brosnan on firm plans to make Mamma Mia! 3, to which he responded: "Yes, of course, I'm sure there's some plans."

MAMMA MIA!, from left: Stellan Skarsgard, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan in 'Mamma Mia!' | Credit: Everett Collection

Baranski told EW in January that she, too, is down to reprise the role of Tanya in a third movie.

"If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she said, though she admitted it would be a logistical "nightmare" to get the cast back together on the islands of Greece.

In 2020, producer Judy Craymer — who devised the stage musical upon which her first two films are based — also said that a new film was in the works, potentially with new material from ABBA.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," Craymer told the Daily Mail. "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Brosnan will release his DC venture Black Adam to theaters on Oct. 21.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: