"Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

As the search for the next James Bond continues, one person would very much like to be excluded from the conversation: former 007 Pierce Brosnan.

The actor, who starred as the suave, martini-drinking secret agent from 1995 to 2002, has revealed that finding out who'll portray the super-spy in the franchise's forthcoming installment isn't high on his list of priorities.

"Who should do it?" he said to GQ in a recent interview. "I don't care."

Still, Brosnan seems to be at least mildly fascinated by who will take over the reins following his successor Daniel Craig's departure from the iconic British film series in 2021. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be," he said. "Whoever he be, I wish him well."

Brosnan was the fifth actor to star as Bond, after Timothy Dalton. He appeared in four films throughout his seven-year tenure: 1995's GoldenEye, 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, 1999's The World Is Not Enough, and 2002's Die Another Day.

Since putting up his cufflinks, however, Brosnan has largely steered clear from the luxurious and seedy Bond-verse. In fact, he's only seen two of Craig's five films: 2012's Skyfall and Craig's final installment of the franchise, 2021's No Time to Die.

"I love Skyfall," the actor said.

And what about No Time to Die? "I'm not too sure about the last one," he revealed. "Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…" The actor did not finish his thought.

As it turns out, Brosnan and the rest of the world will have to wait a bit longer before meeting MI6's newest addition. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have said they're still in the "early days" of recruiting the next Bond.

"It's going to be a couple of years off," Broccoli told Variety. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment."

