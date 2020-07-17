Phyllis Somerville, The Big C and Little Children actress, dies at 76
Phyllis Somerville, a prolific character actress and a veteran of the stage and screen, died Thursday of natural causes at her home in New York City. She was 76.
"She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the earth, Midwestern roots which she was also proud of," Somerville's manager, Paul Hilepo, said in a statement to EW. "She will be missed by many and remembered for her many touching and memorable performances."
Born in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1943, Somerville acted on the New York stage for many years before making her screen debut in 1981's Arthur. She continued to work in the theater as her career went on, and appeared as the cantankerous Mrs. Dubose in the original Broadway cast of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird.
Over a nearly 50-year career, Somerville worked with such heavyweight filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and Park Chan-wook, and appeared on numerous TV shows including The Sopranos, The Good Wife, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Additional big-screen credits included Little Children and last year's Poms, and Somerville was also a series regular on Showtime's The Big C, playing Marlene, the elderly neighbor of Cathy (Laura Linney).
Somerville's final performance was in the upcoming limited series Mare of Easttown, set to premiere on HBO.
