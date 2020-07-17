Phyllis Somerville, The Big C and Little Children actress, dies at 76

Phyllis Somerville, a prolific character actress and a veteran of the stage and screen, died Thursday of natural causes at her home in New York City. She was 76.

"She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the earth, Midwestern roots which she was also proud of," Somerville's manager, Paul Hilepo, said in a statement to EW. "She will be missed by many and remembered for her many touching and memorable performances."

Born in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1943, Somerville acted on the New York stage for many years before making her screen debut in 1981's Arthur. She continued to work in the theater as her career went on, and appeared as the cantankerous Mrs. Dubose in the original Broadway cast of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird.

Somerville's final performance was in the upcoming limited series Mare of Easttown, set to premiere on HBO.