20 photos of Chris Hemsworth looking adorable with his costars

Tessa Thompson
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Thor: Ragnarok gang
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The MTV Movie Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Matt Damon bromance
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chris Evans
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Respecting his elders
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Franziska Krug/Getty Images
The 2011 Teen Choice Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Snow White and the Huntsman
Mike Marsland/Wireimage
Mum's the word
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hulk-ing out
Scott Ehler/Getty Images
Marvel goes to Comic-Con
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Steve Pohlner/Newspix/Getty Images
A gentleman's agreement
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Who ya gonna call?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Looking up to Chris Hemsworth
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
An Aussie and a Brit walk into a morning show
Alberto Alcocer/Getty Images
From Ghostbusters to Saturday Night Live
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The most inside of inside jokes
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
1 of 21
Advertisement