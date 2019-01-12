20 photos of Chris Hemsworth looking adorable with his costars

20 photos of Chris Hemsworth looking adorable with his costars

Seija Rankin
Chris Cosgrove
January 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST
<p>Here come the men (and woman!) in black. The repeat costars, who will be seen next in&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2019/01/10/men-in-black-international-first-look-cover-story/">Men in Black: International</a>,</em>&nbsp;cozy up at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Thor: Ragnarok.&nbsp;</em></p>
Tessa Thompson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>Ladies and gentleman, we give you Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Cate Blanchett, and Mark Ruffalo. Oh, and Chris Hemsworth.&nbsp;</p>
The Thor: Ragnarok gang

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>Kristen Stewart, of&nbsp;<em>Snow White and the Huntsman</em> joined Chris to hand out a popcorn trophy in 2012.&nbsp;</p>
The MTV Movie Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Hemsworth and Damon worked together on the latest&nbsp;<em>Thor</em>, but they&#8217;ve taken their BFF status off-screen many times. Here they are at the 2018 Golden Globes.&nbsp;</p>
The Matt Damon bromance

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>Captain America and Thor have no beef, just bromance.&nbsp;</p>
Chris Evans 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>ScarJo joined her Marvel teammate in honoring his home country for the 2015 G&#8217;Day USA Gala.&nbsp;</p>
Scarlett Johansson

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Chris Hemsworth has fans in every generation &mdash; just ask Anthony Hopkins.&nbsp;</p>
Respecting his elders

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Natalie is all of us, looking at a photo of Chris Hemsworth.&nbsp;</p>
Natalie Portman

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
<p>Actually, scratch that &mdash; we&#8217;re Zoe Saldana.&nbsp;</p>
The 2011 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>We&#8217;re not really sure what&#8217;s happening in this photo, but we do know that everyone looks jazzed about it.&nbsp;</p>
Snow White and the Huntsman

Mike Marsland/Wireimage
<p>Chris and&nbsp;<em>The Huntsman: Winter&#8217;s War</em> costar Jessica Chastain have a secret at the 2018 Golden Globes.&nbsp;</p>
Mum's the word

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>If this photo says 1,000 words then 999 of them are &#8220;Aww.&#8221;</p>
Hulk-ing out

Scott Ehler/Getty Images
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Thor&nbsp;</em>team gathered for a panel in San Diego in 2017.&nbsp;</p>
Marvel goes to Comic-Con

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Steve Pohlner/Newspix/Getty Images
<p>Seriously, are there two more <em>gentlemanly&nbsp;</em>people than Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman?</p>
A gentleman's agreement

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>You&#8217;re gonna call Chris and Melissa McCarthy, two&nbsp;<em>Ghostbusters</em> stars who seem to get along really well in real life.&nbsp;</p>
Who ya gonna call?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<p>Okay, we&#8217;re Emily Blunt too.&nbsp;</p>
Looking up to Chris Hemsworth

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
<p>Tom Holland, Hemsworth&#8217;s fellow Marvel member, falls under the spell.</p>
An Aussie and a Brit walk into a morning show

Alberto Alcocer/Getty Images
<p>Kate McKinnon keeps the camaraderie going at her day job.&nbsp;</p>
From Ghostbusters to Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>We&#8217;ll pay $1,000 to find out what Tom Hiddleston is laughing about.&nbsp;</p>
The most inside of inside jokes

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
